Sebring to name Brian Palmer head football coach

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – Brian Palmer has confirmed that he will be named the new head football coach at Sebring. The hiring will be made official at a school board meeting Monday night.

He replaces Scott Springer who resigned from the post last month after posting a record of 16-44 over six seasons.

“It’s exciting to get to coach in a tight-knit community,” Palmer said. “Sebring fan will see kids that won’t quit. They will play every down with heart, playing for their community, their school, and for themselves.”

Palmer is a 2004 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School. He has previous coaching experience, having served as an assistant coach at Ursuline, Leetonia, Struthers, and Chaney.

He was a placekicker at Youngstown State from 2005-2008, where he connected on 38 of 50 career field goals. He also converted 156-167 extra points during his career. He earned Second-Team All Missouri Valley Football Conference honors, and was also named Stats/Sports Network Honorable Mention All-American in his Senior campaign.