WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Texas Big Dog in Warren will be closed until further notice because of a fire that took a couple of hours to be put out.

The fire department was called to the restaurant on Route 422 around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Capt. Al Brown said it’s too early to tell what caused the fire, but believes it may have been electrical.

WYTV is working to determine when the restaurant will reopen and what the official cause of the fire was. Check back here for any updates.