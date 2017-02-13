910th Airlift Wing: Trump not coming to the Mahoning Valley

Related Coverage For first time as president, Trump plans to visit Valley

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – President Donald Trump’s visit to the Mahoning Valley is canceled, according to the 910th Airlift Wing’s public affairs office.

Over the weekend, Director of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Dan Dickten said Trump was scheduled to make an appearance this Thursday. The trip was going to be handled by the military airbase within the airport’s grounds.

Sources told WYTV Trump was going to sign a bill regarding the Stream Protection Rule, designed by the Obama Administration and repealed by the Senate on Feb. 2.

Dickten said he wasn’t given a reason for the cancellation.

WYTV is working to get more information on the cancellation. This story will be updated.