LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV confirmed the General Motors plant in Lordstown will be down for three weeks in March.

The plant’s downtime will be during the weeks of the 13th, 20th and 27th.

It’s taking the time to align Chevy Cruze production with market demand.

This news comes three weeks after GM eliminated the third shift at Lordstown because not enough people are buying small cars.