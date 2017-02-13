‘Live like she lived’: Family, friends remember Hermitage woman

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Last week, 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez was murdered inside of her home in Hermitage.

Monday night, Gonzalez’s family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil near the Shenango Dam to remember her — saying she was full of love and light.

“I’m gonna miss her as much as all of you,” her father said. “She was just taken too early.”

A crowd of red and purple stood in silence as Gonzalez’s parents spoke about their daughter — the light of their lives.

“All I can say about my daughter is how she touched a lot of people,” her father said. “As you know, she never met a stranger — everybody was a great person to her. She treated everyone the same.”

“I see her spirit in every single one of you,” her mother said.

The candlelight vigil was held near the Shenango Dam because it’s a place that Gonzalez’s friends said she loved and found solitude.

“She loved to come out here, star-gazing,” friend Jasmine Hoover said. “She loved nature and just being at peace, really.”

Friends took to the microphone one-by-one telling the crowd of good times spent with Gonzalez.

“She was very caring, loving and outgoing,” friend Donovan Wallace said. “She would take the shirt off her back if you needed it.”

Her younger brother remembered all the nights he would stay up talking to his sister.

“Every night for the most part we would text or talk about stuff,” her brother said. “Just catching up in case we needed to tell each other stuff.”

The crowd released balloons into the sky at the end of the vigil.

Gonzalez’s mother left the crowd of friends and family with a special wish.

“Live like she lived,” her mother said. “No fear in your heart. Just be positive — there’s no room for anger.”