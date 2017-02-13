Mild winter has ups and downs for Valley residents

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It has been a relatively mild winter and while many welcome the unseasonable temperatures, some businesses have been hit hard by the lack of snow.

Temperatures on Saturday spiked to near 50 degrees, nearly 15 degrees above average for February. And last week we saw record breaking temperatures.

So far for the month of February, about two inches of snow has fallen. But that official measurement is taken at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and some areas of the Valley have seen different amounts.

Taylor Torella owns TMJ Home Services. He said leading up to Christmas the snowfall kept his crews busy and they were clearing driveways pretty steadily. The Valley saw snowfall totals above average for the month of December topping out at 20 inches, but then Torella’s business hit a wall.

“Stay as busy as possible in our main season because a lot of guys who do what I do also do landscaping. I also do handy repair work for homes and gutters,” Torella said.

For two years in a row, the winter season has been mild. Ski resorts, sled hills, and other wintertime activities have their seasons cut short.

Fifty-degree temperatures in February are a welcome change to some. Monica Craven of Boardman was able to take her workout routine outside this weekend for a change.

“Getting stuck on a treadmill for an entire winter gets old, so it is nice to be able to come out every once in awhile and be outside,” Craven said.