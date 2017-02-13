Newton Falls Girls hold off Ursuline in OT



NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Newton Falls held off Ursuline 55-48 in overtime Monday night in the High School Basketball Game of the Week. The game aired LIVE on MyYTV.

Izzy Kline led the Tigers with a double-double, 24 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Kayla Barreca added 13 points, while Hannah Harnichar chipped in with 11 points in the win.

Ursuline Sophomore Dayshanette Harris led the Irish with a game-high 25 points. Simone Comer tallied 10, while Destiny Goodnight added 9 points in the setback.

Ursuline drops to 11-10 overall on the season. The Irish host Boardman Wednesday night.

Newton Falls improves to 18-4 on the campaign. The Tigers return to action February 22 against Waterloo in the Ravenna District Sectional Semifinal.