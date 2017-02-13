Nugget of Knowledge: Most Searched RomCom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

What do people look for on Google when it comes to romantic comedies?

Here’s the result of a Google Trend search by state.

For most states, the answer is Pretty in Pink.

The 1986 John Hughes movie is still a hit more than 30 years later..it’s the top search result in 14 states.

People tend to search for movies set in their own states….in Alabama, people search unsurprisingly for Sweet Home Alabama (2002), while the people in Washington state look for Sleepless in Seattle (1993).

Since these are just Google Trends, people might not be watching the movies they are searching for……Hawaiians might just want to know where 50 First Dates was filmed.

Pennsylvania: Silver Linings Playbook

West Virginia: About a Boy

Kentucky: Pretty in Pink

Indiana: About a Boy

Michigan: The 40 year old Virgin

Ohio: Groundhog Day.

