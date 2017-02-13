Phantoms acquire Crawford in trade with Omaha

YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Youngstown Phantoms have traded forward Noah LaLonde for Omaha Lancers assistant captain and left winger, Pierce Crawford.

The transaction included LaLonde and Youngstown’s first round pick in Phase Two of the May 2017 United States Hockey League (USHL) draft and Youngstown’s second and fifth round picks in Phase Two of the 2018 USHL draft for Crawford.

“Not one player dictates the success of a team, and myself and our coaching staff are extremely proud of the level of play and development of our current roster; however, when we feel that we can acquire a player of Crawford’s caliber, we make the necessary moves,” said General Manager, Jason Koehler. “We would like to thank the Omaha Lancers, as we know how difficult it is to move an assistant captain and talented player like Crawford.”

Crawford of Park Ridge, IL, has played in 41 games this season and is the top scorer for the Lancers with 28 points, 14 goals and 14 assists. He is committed to the University of Notre Dame and is a product of the Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep program. Crawford also played for the Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League for current Phantoms Assistant Coach Tom Upton.

The Lancers will gain an outstanding teammate and quality player in Noah LaLonde, according to Koehler.

LaLonde, of Macomb, MI, played in 31 games this season, and ends his 2016-17 time with the Phantoms with one goal and three assists.

“Noah has been a big part of our program here in Youngstown during the past two seasons, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future career with Omaha and in the college ranks at Michigan State,” said Koehler.

The Phantoms currently sit in third place in the USHL Eastern Conference three points behind Chicago and Dubuque. Overall the Phantoms are in fifth place with 55 points as they head into the final stretch of the season and the last 17 regular season games.

