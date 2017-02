HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A pickup truck trailer overturned in Howland, spilling construction materials onto the highway Monday afternoon.

The accident on Route 82 caused traffic to go down to one lane and was backed up for over a mile.

Just after 4 p.m., a trailer from the pickup truck flipped over in the eastbound lane of 82 near Howland Wilson Road.

There are no reports of injuries from the accident.