YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked Monday morning to put out a fire at a house on the city’s east side.

The house on Bruce Street caught fire Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. and was put out. Another fire broke out at the house about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

A firefighter on the scene said the second fire was more involved than the first.

The house was vacant and no injuries were reported.