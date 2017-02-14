Feeling tired or grumpy? Your body could be lacking a key nutrient

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Doctors say living in the northern part of the United States puts us at a higher risk for vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D is referred to by some doctors as the sunshine vitamin because our bodies get the nutrient from sun exposure. Here in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania that can be a challenge. So far this month, we’ve had nine cloudy days and four partly cloudy days. January recorded 24 cloudy days.

A vitamin D deficiency can make you feel tired, achy, and grumpy. Sometimes those symptoms can get overlooked or blamed on something else such as stress.

Dr. Basem Doss with ValleyCare Health System said getting outside in the sun three to four times a week is usually enough to get the vitamin D you need, but skin type makes a difference in how it’s processed.

“Lighter skin gets that vitamin D a little easier. If you have darker skin, you probably need more time in the sun,” Doss said.

Another major source of vitamin D comes from diet. Fatty fish, dairy and oranges are all good sources of the vitamin.

Doss said when it comes to taking supplements, weight, age and health concerns can determine how much you need. Too much can have a negative impact on your health.

“It takes a lot to get too much, but you can. If you do get too much, you might start getting headaches, feeling nauseous, start throwing up and get a little confusion,” Doss said.

To be sure you have a vitamin D deficiency, it is best to talk with your doctor. A simple blood test can be done to determine if you are vitamin D deficient.