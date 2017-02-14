Flu season’s not over yet: Doctors say vaccine is your best defense

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the annual flu season is just now starting to peak, local doctors said it’s not too late to get a flu shot to protect yourself against the virus.

Doctors said they’re likely to continue seeing patients with the flu for another six weeks or so.

“When you get the flu shot, it takes about 10 to 14 days to become fully inoculated, so you can still be covered at the tail end of this,” said Dr. Denise Bobovnyik, a family physician in Canfield.

Doctors like Bobovnyik are still urging patients to get the vaccine, even though health experts admit between a third and half of those getting a flu shot will see no benefit from it.

“It can be anywhere from 50 to 60 percent efficacious, meaning that 40 to 50 percent of the time it’s not working. But you don’t know how much, you don’t know who…It’s the best we have at this point,” Bobovnyik said.

The Ohio Department of Health said at least 2,000 people have been hospitalized because of the flu this year. The virus is being blamed for four pediatric deaths in the state, including two from Columbiana County — a 6-year-old boy from Salem and a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool.

Bobovnyik said a third of those who die never make it to a hospital, urging parents to seek help quickly if their sick children take a turn for the worse — even if they’ve already seen a doctor and been sent home.

“You know your kid. So be the advocate and say, ‘I know all the lab work is good, but this is not right. This is not my kid.’ You know, make them stop and take a second look.”

Dr. Bobovnyik said while many child flu deaths each year involve some other medical or neurological condition, 35 percent of the victims were healthy before they came down with the virus.

“It’s not the parents’ fault, it’s not the doctor’s fault, it’s not that you didn’t get them vaccinated, or you did get them vaccinated. Sometimes you just can’t explain.”

She said nationally, close to 90 percent of the cases being diagnosed have been influenza A strains — which she added are covered by this year’s supply of flu vaccine. Bobovnyik said 87 percent of flu cases are classified as influenza A.