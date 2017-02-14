Hermitage police chief warns of scam targeting businesses

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell is warning local businesses of a scam.

Monday, two Hermitage businesses reported that they were contacted by someone claiming to be from “Penn Power.” The person threatened to shut off the business’s gas supply for being behind on payments.

Penn Power does not control or regulate gas supplies, but Chief Jewell said con artists are fast speaking and “craftily use manipulation, pressure and fear.”

Jewell said one business was duped out of about $500.

He recommends a business or homeowner not send any payment over the phone. They should hang up and contact the utility company via their listed phone number from a website, phone book or old statement to verify the call.