HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Hickory’s girls close out the regular season with three straight wins as the topped Curwensville tonight, 64-42. The Lady Hornets are 13-9 on the season.

Senior Jillian Greenburg led Hickory with 15 points. A pair of sophomores – Jessica White and Izzy Dejulia – scored 12 and 10 points respectively.

Hannah Dixon paced all scorers with 17 for Curwensville.