Nugget of Knowledge: Dating & Courtship

The rituals of courtship have changed over the years….the idea of dating someone is relatively new…that’s according to author Moira Weigel’s book Labor of Love: The Invention of Dating.

The idea of a date reaches back only to 1896…it first appeared in a newspaper column…a young man complains that his girlfriend is seeing other people…that they are “filling all my dates,” as in “the dates on her calendar.”

Dating was still a new concept and police weren’t sure what to make of it.

A young man and woman meeting in public, he buys her food, drink, and gifts: …It looked like prostitution and they could an did arrest women for it.

Before dating, it was called “courtship” and “calling” with marriage in mind.

Then once dating began, department stores took over to sell fashion and beauty.

And speaking of beauty, before the 1900s, the only women who wore “painted faces” were actresses and prostitutes.

Before that, the look was all natural to show clean living….if women wore anything it was called face cream or face tonic or face paint.

But when dating began, the new cosmetics industry began to call what they sold “makeup,” with the goal of “making oneself up” to express femininity.

