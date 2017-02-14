Police: Gun threat led to stand-off in Sharon, woman’s arrest

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police arrested a woman after a SWAT team was called to a Sharon home Tuesday afternoon.

Tina Baldinelli, 53, is charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault. She was arraigned Tuesday after the incident, and bond was set at $50,000.

Around noon, a criminal complaint says Baldinelli showed a shotgun to several neighbors, yelling, “Do you see this?” She then used her hands to mimic firing a gun, the complaint said.

An eyewitness said Baldinelli pointed a gun at her through a window of the home.

“She came back to the window with a gun and was pounding on the window with a gun, yelling at us, saying, ‘Do you see this? Do you see this?'” Kayla Cole said.

Police, SWAT, and K9 units responded to her home on N. Sharpsville Avenue, near Furnace Road and Thornton Avenue.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said the woman barricaded herself inside the home and refused to comply with officers. Police said they tried using verbal commands to get her to come out, but she did not respond.

A neighbor said police used tear gas and flash bangs to get Baldinelli out. Chief Smith said the tear gas was the safest way to get her out of the house.

“We made every effort to have her come out with voice commands. We used a PA system, we told her we weren’t there to hurt her. We even attempted to call her on the phone. We even had family members talk to her on the phone. Ultimately, decided we deploy gas and that’s what got her out of the house.”

No one involved in the incident was hurt.

Baldinelli will be evaluated by Pennsylvania mental health delegates to determine if she is in need of further medical evaluation.