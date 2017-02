YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body on Youngstown’s east side.

The Youngstown Police Department said the body was found around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Wardle and Dudley avenues.

The road was closed at one point, but has since reopened.

Police are still investigating and aren’t releasing any more details at this time. 33 WYTV News will check back with them later in the night for updates.