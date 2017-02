WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) РAll lanes on Interstate 80 at the Ohio/Pennsylvania border have reopened following a tractor-trailer accident.

The accident happened about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Both lanes of traffic were closed for about an hour as crews worked to move the truck. One lane reopened after the rig was moved to the side of the road. Both lanes reopened about 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.