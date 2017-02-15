Dr. Shayesteh: Stress and Heart Disease

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Under a lot of stress these days? Relax! That may be easier said than done, but stress can have a major impact on your heart.

Stress was already known to increase blood pressure and cause other health problems, but recent studies show that it can directly increase the risk of heart attack and cardiovascular disease.

How damaging can chronic stress be on your heart? How can you relieve your stress?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the link between stress and heart disease and give tips on how to relax.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.

