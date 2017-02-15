Former Penguin Marcus Keene leads country in scoring

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV) – Marcus Keene spent the first two years of his college basketball career at Youngstown State. He led the Penguins in scoring during his sophomore season, averaging over 15 points per game. But that also marked the end of his stay at YSU.

Keene transferred out in the offseason, and enrolled at Central Michigan. After sitting out an entire season, Keene has exploded onto the national scene averaging a staggering 30 points per game for the Chippewas. The 5 foot 9 junior from Texas has topped 40 points per game five times this season, including a 50 point performance against Miami of Ohio last month. That 50 point game was the first for any Division I player in 4 years.

Keene currently leads the nation in scoring by more than 6 points per game. He’s already broken the single season scoring record at Central Michigan with 775 points, a mark previously held by “Thunder” Dan Majerle.

Central Michigan head coach Keno Davis says, “He’s wasn’t the 5 star, or the highly valued recruit coming out of high school, and it didn’t work out at Youngstown State. He comes here and sits out, and so he’s bided his time, and so for him to be abe to get some recognition, you know I think it’s well deserved.”

Keene and the Chippewas have at least 6 games left on the schedule (depending on the length of their post season run). If his scoring continues, and CMU’s tournament run extends the season, Keene could become just the 3rd player in NCAA history to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.

Only Jimmer Fredette from BYU (1,068 points) and Purdue’s Glenn Robinson (1,030 points) have reached that milestone.