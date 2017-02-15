Game of the Week: Poland at Canfield, 2/17

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Friday, February 17, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Poland (15-4) at Canfield (11-10)
Recent Meetings
Dec. 23, 2016 – Poland, 66-56
Feb. 12, 2016 – Poland, 53-51
Jan. 29, 2016 – Canfield, 44-41
Mar. 14, 2015 – Poland, 42-34 (District Final)
Feb. 20, 2015 – Poland, 73-44
Last Meeting: December 23, 2016
…Sophomore Braeden O’Shaughnessy scored a season-high 32 points against Canfield in the Bulldogs’ 66-56 win two days prior to Christmas. Spencer Woolley led the Cardinals in the scoring column with 18.
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Poland, 56.8; Canfield, 51.4
Scoring Defense: Poland, 50.3; Canfield, 50.5
AAC Red Tier Standings
(as of February 14)
Harding – 11-1 (13-6)
Boardman – 9-2 (16-3)
Canfield – 7-5 (11-10)
East – 5-6 (11-9)
Fitch – 3-8 (5-14)
Lakeside – 2-8 (6-13)
Howland – 2-9 (7-12)
AAC White Tier Standings
Poland – 8-2 (15-4)
Edgewood – 8-3 (14-4)
Struthers – 8-4 (15-7)
Jefferson – 8-4 (12-8)
Hubbard – 4-8 (8-13)
Niles – 2-9 (5-15)
Lakeview – 2-10 (8-14)
Results
Poland
Bulldogs 70 Campbell Memorial 25
Bulldogs 82 Jefferson 62
Bulldogs 61 Edgewood 60
Bulldogs 66 Hubbard 48
Bulldogs 63 Struthers 60
Bulldogs 57 Lakeview 49
Bulldogs 70 Niles 48
Bulldogs 65 Girard 40
LaBrae 52 Bulldogs 38
Bulldogs 54 Lakeside 42
Bulldogs 59 Fitch 50
Bulldogs 64 Hubbard 51
Struthers 50 Bulldogs 41
Bulldogs 66 Canfield 56
Jefferson 68 Bulldogs 63 OT
Bulldogs 66 Lakeview 55
Boardman 61 Bulldogs 56
Bulldogs 51 Harding 50
Bulldogs 57 Liberty 54
Canfield
Cardinals 71 Streetsboro 61
Cardinals 62 Lakeside 51
Cardinals 61 East 56
Harding 68 Cardinals 59
Boardman 51 Cardinals 44
Lake 55 Cardinals 36
Fitch 66 Cardinals 47
Cardinals 42 Hubbard 37
Harding 80 Cardinals 62
Howland 65 Cardinals 54
Cardinals 73 Lakeside 62
Cardinals 67 East 62
Perry 63 Cardinals 56
Tallmadge 65 Cardinals 64 OT
Poland 66 Cardinals 56
Cardinals 55 Boardman 45
Cardinals 53 West Middlesex 37
Cardinals 56 Fitch 47
Cardinals 55 Howland 48
Alliance 56 Cardinals 55
Cardinals 80 Marlington 40
Game Notes: Poland has won seven of their last nine meetings with Canfield.
The Bulldogs enter their meeting with Canfield as one of the hottest teams in the All-American Conference. Poland has won eight in a row and have outscored the opposition 66.8-49.0 during that stretch on average. During their win streak, Braeden O’Shaughnessy has averaged 17.8 points while Dan Kramer has scored 14.3 per game.
Poland secured the top seed in the Division II Boardman District. They’ll play host to the winner of West Branch and Hubbard on March 3.
Canfield began the season with a 5-1 record after their 55-45 win over Boardman on December 20. However, over the next 43 days, the Cardinals were only able to post a 3-9 mark with plenty of close losses to boot (Tallmadge in overtime, Perry by 7, Boardman by 7, and Harding by 9). Canfield has run off three wins in a row since then to improve to 11-10. On Tuesday, Canfield topped Streetsboro (71-61) behind the scoring of Ian McGraw (15), Zach Tinkey (14), Brandon McFall (13), and Spencer Woolley (11).
The Cardinals took the #4 seed in the Division II Boardman District. Canfield will take on Niles on the Sectional Semifinal on February 28.
Upcoming Schedule
Poland
Feb. 21 – at Edgewood
Feb. 24 – Niles
Mar. 3 – Winner of West Branch/Hubbard (Sectional Championship)
Canfield
Feb. 28 – Niles (Sectional Semifinal)