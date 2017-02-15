Gov. Kasich’s budget includes job shadowing for teachers to renew license

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor John Kasich’s budget includes a section addressing teachers and requirements to renew their license.

The budget item calls for educators to job shadow through a local chamber of commerce or business to gain workforce knowledge and skills needed so they can help students with career choice.

The job shadowing recommendation, which appears in House Bill 49 (page 1056), would count toward continuing education requirements for license renewal.

Sec. 3319.236. Beginning September 1, 2018, the state board of education’s rules for the renewal of educator licenses shall require each applicant for renewal of a license to complete an on-site work experience with a local business or chamber of commerce as a condition of renewal. Work experience obtained pursuant to this section shall count toward any required continuing education. Each local professional development committee established under section 3319.22 of the Revised Code shall work with its teachers to identify local work experience opportunities that meet the requirements of this section.

Ohio Education Association President Becky Higgins told the Columbus Dispatch the association has concerns about the proposal saying that working in a business is unnecessary and they oppose the condition to be licensed to teach.

The Ohio House is reviewing the budget and the Senate will begin deliberating in the coming weeks. Kasich must approve and sign the budget by June 30.