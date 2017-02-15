Hometown Hero turns cans into cash for Rescue Mission

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Ronald Sackett works at Fairhaven Industries in Niles, but he’s also a philanthropist in his spare time.

About 22 years ago, Ron wanted to do something to help others. So, he came up with the idea to collect and crush cans.

He turns them into the scrap yard for money and then donates every dollar to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

“I started it in school and continued to do it at home, so I’ve just been doing it for years,” he said.

Sackett’s mother, Debbie, said her son was inspired to help those in need while at a day camp when he was a teenager.

“He went to the Butler Art Institute. They had a day camp for special-needs kids, and he started, and I think the theme back then was ‘We are the World.’ That song just touched him, and he wanted to do something for the world,” she said.

Ron’s idea has become so popular that people bring their extra cans to him at work. His dad helps him get the cans to the scrap yard and then the money to the Rescue Mission.

Ron says his favorite part of helping the Mission is knowing that he helps give shelter to those in need. He also says when he sees those that he helps, they show their appreciation.

“From some of them, I do get thank yous. I do see some of them,” he said.

After over 22 years of can crushing and donating, Ron doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I still do it to this day, and I’ll continue doing it,” he said.

Ron has been recognized several times for his generosity, but he is a humble man. He loves what he does and makes his friends and family proud.

That’s why Ron was recognized as this week’s Hometown Hero.