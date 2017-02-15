Howland’s De’Veon Smith and local players headed to Indy for NFL Combine

The complete list of college football players participating in the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has been released. That list includes three prospects that played high school football here in The Valley, and two players from the Youngstown State football team.

De’Veon Smith

Michigan Running Back / Howland High School

Smith earned four varsity letters at the University of Michigan, and started 26 games at tailback. He was the team’s leading rusher during his senior season with 846 yards and 10 touchdowns, while be named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.

During his high school career at Howland, Smith broke the Trumbull County rushing record with 6,750 yards and 82 touchdowns. He was also a three-time member of our Big 22, and named the Ohio Player of Year in 2012.

Devine Redding

Indiana Running Back / Mineral Ridge & Glenville High School

Redding is coming off back to back one thousand yard rushing seasons at the University of Indiana. He’s amassed 2,252 yards during his three seasons with the Hoosiers, and is leaving the program early to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

During his high school career at Mineral Ridge, Redding amassed 1,100 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns for the Rams his junior season. Redding spent his senior season at Glenville high school, helping lead the Tarblooders to the 2013 Division II State Championship game.

Malik Hooker

Ohio State Safety / New Castle High School

Hooker had a breakout sophomore season at Ohio State University recording 6 interceptions for the Buckeyes, and returning three of those for touchdowns. Hooker was named First Team All-Big Ten, and an All-American at safety. He is a projected 1st round draft pick. And although some offseason surgeries may prevent him from competing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he has been invited to meet and interview with NFL scouts.

Hooker played just two years of high school football at New Castle, starting on both sides of the ball as a wideout and cornerback for the Red Hurricanes. Hooker was also a Division I prospect on the basketball court, and four year letterwinner for the Canes, helping them finish 31-0, and winning the State Championship his senior season.





Derek Rivers & Avery Moss

Youngstown State – Defensive Ends

Rivers shattered the school record at Youngstown with 41 career sacks. That mark also ranks number one all-time in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Rivers 56.5 tackles for loss was also the most by an Penguin’s player since the late 1970’s.

Moss is named a First Team All-MVFC defensive end for Youngstown State. He recorded 59 tackles during his senior season, 17.5 of which, were for loss, while leading the Penguins to the FCS National Championship game.