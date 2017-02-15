Man charged with robbery at Best Western Park Hotel in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a man that they said robbed the Best Western Park Hotel on Wednesday morning.

Police took 55-year-old Michael Sallaz to Trumbull County Jail after he was found hiding behind the First Methodist Church on Park Avenue.

A woman at the hotel said Sallaz came into the hotel around 3:09 a.m. and told her that he was desparate and wanted money. She said he had his hand in his jacket pocket and told her “I’ll pop a cap in your (expletive),” demanding money.

Sallaz denied the robbery, saying money that police found hidden in a pile of leaves belonged to him and was not from the robbery. He showed police two bank receipts as evidence.

Sallaz is charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.