MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man is facing criminal charges after an investigation of a sexual assault in McDonald.

Jasen Schiebel, 37, is being held in Trumbull County Jail on a charge of Illegal Use of Minor In Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.

Schiebel was arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant Monday.

Details of the accusations against him weren’t available Wednesday morning. The investigation began on January 6.

