Police: Drunk man arrested for inducing panic at Eastern Gateway Community College

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a man from Austintown after he told students and staff at a college in Youngstown that he had a bomb.

Officers were called about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to Eastern Gateway Community College on East Federal Plaza on reports of a man who spoke to some students about having a bomb or bombs.

When police arrived, they found 37-year-old Peter Steven Harasyn standing outside of the building. Due to the nature of the threat, Harasyn was ordered to the ground at gunpoint. He appeared to be very intoxicated with slurred speech, according to the police report. Police also noted they saw him place a can of High Gravity Lager (malt liquor) on the wall next to him.

When officers asked Harasyn about the mention of having a bomb, he told them he did have dynamite and it was still on him, according to the report. No explosives were found.

Harasyn was arrested and charged with inducing panic, public intoxication and open container. He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.