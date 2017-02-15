Back to the MyValleyDining home page
Back to the MyValleyDining restaurant list
Riser Tavern & Grill features a delicious selection of soups and salads, sandwiches, steaks and chops and our signature Confit Wings! Fall off the bone, baked wings in a variety of housemade sauces. With 12 beers on tap and a great selection of bottled craft beers, Riser is a great destination for Happy Hour, the big game or a night out!
1135 W. Western Reserve Rd., Youngstown, OH 44514
(330) 953-1277
Riser Tavern & Grill Menu
Riser Tavern & Grill Facebook page
Hours: Monday-Saturday 11AM – 2AM, Sunday Noon – 2AM
Back to the MyValleyDining home page