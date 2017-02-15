Sharpsville murder, kidnapping suspect appears in court

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The man accused of killing a Sharpsville woman and then abducting their baby will stand trial in Mercer County.

Antonio Velazquez-Rupert is facing criminal homicide and kidnapping charges. He appeared in district court in Sharon Wednesday morning for a hearing.

Police say he killed his girlfriend, Amanda Downs, at her apartment New Year’s Eve and then took off with the couple’s eight-month-old daughter.

He was caught a few days later in the Reading area in northeastern Pennsylvania after an Amber Alert was issued.

He remains in the Mercer County Jail on $2 million bond.