FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was taken to the hospital after driving into a deep culvert on the side of Route 11.

The accident happened between King-Graves Road and Ohio 305. Both northbound lanes of 11 are now reopened after a brief closure to get the car out of the culvert.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash. Investigators at the scene said a woman drifted off the road before going into the culvert.

Her name has not been released yet.