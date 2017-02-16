Bond set for Masury man accused of shooting teen in stomach

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Masury man accused of shooting a teenager was in court Thursday morning in Trumbull County.

Police say 25-year-old Samual Sanford shot a 14-year-old Michael Davis, Jr. in the stomach last weekend. The teen went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Sanford is charged with felonious assault and receiving stolen property because the gun involved was found to be stolen more than 20 years ago.

Sanford told police that the shooting was accidental. He admitted to pointing the gun and pulling the trigger, but he believed it was unloaded.

The judge gave Sanford a $150,000 bond and told him that he’s not allowed to have any contact with the victim.