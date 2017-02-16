Cheese sold in Ohio recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Ohio (WYTV) – Guggisberg Cheese Inc. is recalling various Colby-type cheeses sold in Ohio due to a potential contamination of Listeria.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products were manufactured both by Guggisberg Cheese, Inc. and by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC under the Guggisberg label. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration listed all of the affected products on its website.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were manufactured between September 1, 2016 and January 27, 2017. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases located in Ohio and other states.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Ursula Bennett at 330-893-2500.