YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Katie was live at the Tyler History Center, where once a month you can grab some lunch and learn some history.

It’s called Bites and Bits of Hitstory, a free lecture series.

You can buy a special lunch from Overture to bring with you.

For more information on the lectures, visit https://mahoninghistory.org.

For a list of dates for the next few lectures, visit YoungstownLive.com/events.