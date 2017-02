EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – The East Liverpool Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run on River Road.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. It caused extensive property damage.

Police posted the video on its Facebook page Thursday:

The video shows a car going off the road and striking a pole.

Those with information should call the police department at (330) 385-1234, ext. 1.