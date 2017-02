UNITY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A fire heavily damaged a home along Route 170 in Unity Township.

Crews were called about 7 p.m. Wednesday to a house along Route 170 on an initial fire call. They were called back about 12:45 a.m. by the homeowner after he saw smoke.

The fire was located in the wall of the house and extinguished.

A cause hasn’t been determined.

No injuries were reported.