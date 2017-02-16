Metal detecting club worries hobby will be banned from Mill Creek

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you were planning on bringing a metal detector to Mill Creek Park, you might be out of luck.

Until recently, all you needed was a permit. But Executive Director Aaron Young found a park rule prohibiting metal detecting altogether.

“Current MetroParks rules and regulations prohibit metal detecting specifically in the rules,” Young said.

The 150 members of the Tri-County Metal Detecting Club are not happy they might not be allowed to enjoy their hobby in Mill Creek Park anymore.

Ray Borosko and Mike Marsh have found lots of things in the park, including a toy car, bullets, even a rusted old gun.

Both had copies of previous permits. They were free and renewed annually.

“I just want them to go back to the permit so they know who’s going in there, detecting,” Borosko said.

Young said the previous executive director, Dennis Miller, made the decision to issue permits without the board of commissioners’ approval.

“It’s not within the executive director’s authority to identify special permits that are contrary to the current rules and regulations.”

But Borosko’s and Marsh’s permits had Young’s signature and initials on them. That was also a policy of the previous executive director — one that has since been discontinued.

“There’s only one person authorized to sign for Mr. Young, and that’s Mr. Young,” Young said.

He pointed out there’s also a rule prohibiting the removal of anything from the park.

“In the actual rules, it says anything of historical value,” Borosko said.

Young said the historical value rule was created as part of the permitting process.

“Regardless of what those parameters were, the director does not have the authority to do that.”

Marsh said he doesn’t think the club’s hobby is causing any harm.

“I think the excavation of that item is what would be detrimental and is what brought some people to complain about the permits being given into the MetroParks,” Young said.

The Tri-County Metal Detecting Club said it wants to work with the park. It wants to meet with Young and plan to present its concerns at the next board of commissioners meeting on March 13.

The board will ultimately decide if the policy will be changed.