Mooney’s Jackson signs with Cal. (PA)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney’s Darrell Jackson has signed to play college football at California University of Pennsylvania.

Last Fall for the Cardinals, Jackson amassed 103 tackles with two interceptions. He also racked up 12 pass-breakups, and three forced fumbled for the Cardinals.

He was also a forced on special teams, posting an average of 34 yards per return during his senior campaign.

He was previously considering Youngstown State as a walk-on. Jackson was also strongly considering offers from North Dakota State and Edinboro.