Nugget of Knowledge: Perfect Snack Food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

That red powder is high in salt and sugar, two tastes we crave and are loaded with flavor-boosters such as MSG, garlic, Romano cheese, cheddar cheese and more.

The powder also contains acids (buttermilk solids, lactic acid, and citric acid) that trigger the release of saliva….that makes everything taste better.

Your brain is excited by the sensation of biting into a hard substance that quickly dissolves….when food seems to disappear in your mouth, your brain is tricked into wanting more.

Your brain also likes it when around half of the calories in your food come from fat……Doritos nails it with with 140 calories per serving and 70 from fat.

Cheese is delicious. When we digest it, it releases casomorphin, a compound that slows digestion, stimulates fat intake, and may even have a narcotic effect.

The stuff on your fingers is five to six times more concentrated than the stuff on the chip….your brain gets a pleasure explosion when you lick it off.

Rumor has it that, back in the 90s, Frito Lay reduced the amount of garlic power in the chip because people were complaining about Doritos breath…..Doritos breath is still a problem.

