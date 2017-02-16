Student Athlete: Anise Algahmee

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYT) – Ursuline senior Anise Algahmee is one of those guys that’s always smiling, always ready to compete. His teammates call him “the General” on the basketball court. He’s a fearless point guard, and straight A student.

“Being small coming in freshman year, I knew I had to work harder than everybody in here just to get on the court,” said Algahmee. “Coach Gunther always says, you just gotta be the tough guy, you know, you can’t let the size get to you, you gotta be a tough guy on the court.”

At 5 foot 5, 120 pounds, Anise is a fierce competitor. He’s a senior captain for the Fighting Irish, averaging 14 points and a team-high 8 assists per game.

“I just love seeing my teammates score,” said Algahmee. “It’s great to see them like in the game, getting everybody involved. Ya I can score, but nobody else is involved so that’s not doing anything for the team. I love getting everybody involved.”

Anise also leads the team in three pointers. He’s made 40 already this season. Plus, his un-wavering passion that he plays with on the court also sets the tone.

“It definitely comes from my dad but it might also come from Coach Gunther too,” said Algahmee. “He coaches with a lot of emotion so he’s screaming at us and stuff. When we do something good, we gotta let it out.”

Off the court, Anise is just as driven. He ranks 15th in his class with a 4.0 GPA and recently received a full ride scholarship to Ohio State.

“Getting good grades means everything to me. I’ll stay up all night just making sure I can figure out a problem or asking teachers for help just to make sure I understand the whole situation. This place means a lot to me. I can’t thank my parents enough for sending me here.”