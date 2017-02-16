TCTC students prepare meal for Warren Family Mission



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission gave those less fortunate a special treat Thursday – a full, freshly-cooked meal prepared by culinary students from the Trumbull County Career and Technical Center.

The students in the restaurant services program were able to put their cooking skills to the test. They made 129 meals.

“It’s a good thing. It’s a good thing. It’s good they are doing it,” Joe Toto, diner.

Student cook Emily Davis says she enjoys seeing the reaction of the people who are dining on the food she helped to make.

“The food is fantastic. It’s really good today. They did a good job,” said Susan Brown, diner.

“It’s great to see how they react and how good it makes you feel to just serve the people here,” Davis said.

Teachers say the effort is a great way for the students to interact with the people they are serving.