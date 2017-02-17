Austintown schools disinfect buildings to keep flu virus at bay

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The flu season this year has been a critical one. Already, four children in Ohio have died from complications after contracting the virus. Two of those deaths were in Columbiana County.

As a preventative measure, the Austintown School District is disinfecting all of its buildings in hopes of keeping the virus at bay. Operations and Facilities Director Mal Culp said it’s something they’ve been doing every year since 2009 with the H1N1 outbreak.

“We are taking a spray disinfectant that we’ve used in the past that will kill the flu virus. It will kill it in a matter of minutes,” Culp said. “We are going to sanitize all the work surfaces for the additional protection during this time of year.”

The number of students out sick is a bit higher right now, so keeping everyone healthy is a priority.

Friday is a scheduled day off for students due to conferences.