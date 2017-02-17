Court denies Youngstown school board’s appeal to House Bill 70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City School Board’s appeal to stop House Bill 70 has been denied.

House Bill 70, known as the Youngstown Plan, puts CEO Krish Mohip in complete control of the struggling school district.

It doesn’t mean the fight is over, but it is a setback.

The bill has been challenged since it was put in place, but the court has rejected the legal arguments in the preliminary injunction. The school board has spent money fighting the measure and could still sue, trying to get the law overturned.

“We’re just stuck in this round and round merry go round,” said Board Member Dario Hunter. “So either get out of this case and recognize the district has wasted money on it so far and try and move forward and build relationships with the CEO for the benefit of our children or try and mount a case that has better legal arguments.”

Hunter added they need to stop pumping money into something that does not have any merit ground.

He said in this case, he believes the emotions got the best of the situation.