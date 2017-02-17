Kennedy’s Bofenkamp passes 1,000 points in win

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren JFK senior Justin Bofenkamp scored his 1,000th career point in a 59-50 win over Valley Christian Friday at Warren JFK High School.

Bofenkamp came into the night with 991 points, and hit the 1,000 point mark on a three pointer in the first quarter. He finished with 20 points on the night. Junior Byron Taylor scored 18 points, while Antonio McQueen added 10.

Valley Christian was led by Ja’mique Jackson with 15 points, while Milan Square added 14.

Warren JFK improves to 11-7 on the season and play at Campbell Saturday night at 7 PM.