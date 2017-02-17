Nurses looking forward to working with company buying local hospitals



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Employees of Northside Medical Center in Youngstown met with a representative from the company that is buying their facility, along with three other area hospitals.

Community Health Systems is selling four local hospitals — three of which are ValleyCare — to Steward Health Care, based out of Massachusetts. Northside, Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Hillside Rehabilitation in Warren, and Sharon Regional Hospital will all be affected.

On Friday, employees got to ask their many questions to a Steward Health representative.

Laurie Hornberger, the president of the nurses union, said there was a “positive reaction” at the two town hall meetings.

“It went very well. Steward Health Care sounds like a positive change for Northside in the growth process,” she said. “We look forward to working with them to see the good and positive changes, and hope that together we can provide quality care to the patients here in the community.”

Earlier Friday, Youngstown Mayor John McNally said he hopes Steward Health will be more involved in the community than Community Health Systems was. A chamber of commerce president who has experience with the company said it is well-invested in the community.

“They seem very positive to…trying to figure out where the growth is needed and take a look…as we grow, staffing will grow. So they seem very positive and involved,” Hornberger said.

It seems the conversation between Steward Health and local workers is off to a good start but anytime there’s a new owner, employees are bound to have some concerns. Both sides are working to sort out those issues in the coming months before the sale is finalized in about two months.