Officers need help to ID man stealing from cars in 3 communities

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a man who may be responsible for several thefts from vehicles in Poland, Struthers, and Boardman.

Items have been reported stolen from vehicles in the Knollwood, Manor, and Shetland neighborhoods in Poland, as well as Struthers and Boardman.

Police are offering a reward for information leading to the man’s identification.

If you have any information, call Poland Police Det. Greg Wilson or Sgt. Dan Aracich at 330-757-8033.

Theft from cars in Poland, Boardman, Struthers View as list View as gallery Open Gallery