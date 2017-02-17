Poland Boys sweep Battle of 224



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland Boys Basketball Team completed the season-sweep of arch-rival Canfield with a 64-56 win Friday night.

Braeden O’Shaughnessy led the Bulldogs with 19 points. He also added six rebounds, and five assists.

Brandon Barringer added 18 points in the win, while Daniel Kramer also reached double-figures with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Canfield was led by Spencer Wooley and Zach Tinkey who tallied 17 points apiece. Brandon McFall added 10 points in the setback.

The Cardinals drop to 11-11 on the season. Canfield returns to action on February 28th against Niles at Sectionals.

Poland improves to 16-4 on the campaign. The Bulldogs visit Edgewood Tuesday night.