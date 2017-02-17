Sharon school prepares for ‘worst-case scenario’

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A special school training exercise took place Friday to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

Friday’s ALICE (Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate) drill took place at the Case Avenue Elementary School in Sharon. The training provides preparation and a plan for schools on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter event.

Responding police agencies say they didn’t tell teachers what to expect ahead of time. Their concern was whether educators would use one the three ideal responses — fight an attacker with any means necessary, evacuate students safely or barricade doors and wait for help.

“This is extremely important. This gauges everyone’s response, including police, EMS and teachers. This is what saves lives,” said Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith.

The training exercise was put together by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Sharon Police and the Mercer County EMA also took part.