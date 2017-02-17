Trump signs bill sponsored by local Congressman to help coal industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – President Trump followed through on his campaign promise by signing legislation helping the coal mining industry.

The president was surrounded by coal miners as he signed legislation rolling back regulations to protect waterways from coal mining waste.

The law went into effect the last day of the Obama Administration.

“By eliminating this rule, I am continuing to keep my promise to the American people to get rid of wasteful regulations that do nothing, absolutely nothing, but slow down the economy, hamstring companies, and push jobs to other countries, which is happening all over,” Trump said.

Congressman Bill Johnson, one of the bill’s sponsors, attended the White House ceremony.

Trump was supposed to sign this bill in the Valley on Thursday.