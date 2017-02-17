Warren Police: Man shot, suspect not found after home-search

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a man was shot in Warren Thursday, although no suspect was found after police searched a home.

According to a police report, officers were called just after 1 p.m. when a resident said she believed a man was shot at a West Market Street home. She told police she didn’t see the shooting, but heard the shot and also believed the shooter drug the victim back into the house.

At the scene, officers confirmed there was a gun shot victim, Jesse W. Helsley. Police said Helsley was alert and thought the suspect was still inside the house.

Officers tried to call the suspect out of the house using the cop car’s public address speaker, but got no response. Officers then entered the home, but didn’t find anyone inside.

Helsley was taken to the Trumbull Memorial Hospital.